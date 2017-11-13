Early morning fire causes significant damage to house trailer, H - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Early morning fire causes significant damage to house trailer, HCFR says

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A single wide house trailer caught fire early Monday morning on Radius Road causing significant damage to the trailer, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The incident is under control. No injuries were reported to the occupants or fire personnel.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly