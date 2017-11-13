Early morning fire causes significant damage to house trailer, HCFR says

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has captured a man considered to be armed and dangerous, according to MBPD online records.More >>
One person was killed in an accident on U.S. 17 Alternate early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Jud Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cyle Thomas, 31, was identified as the victim of the accident by the Georgetown County Coroner's Office.More >>
A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Horry County Saturday night, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.
A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man in Horry County Saturday night, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.
A mini mart was robbed at gun point Monday morning in the Lamar area of Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, two males entered the Yogi Mini Mart at 3627 Oates Hwy with their faces covered shortly before 8 a.m.More >>
A driver died following a crash on the track at Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.More >>
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
The woman who lost the check is showing her appreciation by helping the man get an education and apartment.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Any day is a good day when you get to start in the NFL - especially when you score. But Sunday, Nov. 12 was different for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.More >>
Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
The South Carolina DMV has released images of the new REAL ID card which will begin to appear in 2018.More >>
A man who loved adventure and had a soul that attracted many, that's how Patrick Schneider's long-time girlfriend, Brittany Self describes him.More >>
