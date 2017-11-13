FIRST ALERT: Morning showers, then clearing by afternoon

A quick round of morning showers will gave way to clearing skies and cool temperatures through mid-week.

A weak storm system passing through the Carolinas will provide the chance of a few brief passing showers through the morning commute. No heavy rain is expected and the showers will quickly come to an end by 8 am in the Pee Dee and 10 am in the Grand Strand. Morning temperatures in the lower and middle 50s will climb into the middle 60s by afternoon.

A round of cool and dry weather will settle in behind the weak storm system tonight through the middle of the week. With clear skies, temperatures tonight will drop into the lower and middle 40s. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the lower 60s with bright sunshine. The bright and brisk weather will continue through Wednesday before a warming trend sends temperatures back into the upper 60s to near 70 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.