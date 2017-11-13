Rep. Rice explains how GOP tax reform could affect coastal residents

Rep. Tom Rice sat down with WMBF News and said the goal of this bill is to cut rates across the board for everyone. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Republican lawmakers recently released their newly-formulated tax bill from the House of Representatives and WMBF News has input from your leaders on the legislation.

Rep. Tom Rice sat down with WMBF News and said the goal of this bill is to cut rates across the board for everyone.

However, this could have an effect on those in our coastal community. Interest would only be deductible on a taxpayer’s principal residence – effecting those who own second homes here along the Grand Strand.

“In the first place, it doesn’t affect rental homes,” said Rice, “A lot of the houses that people buy down here for investment, they rent them out for vacation rentals and come and stay in them for a little bit during the year and that won’t be affected because mortgage interest and property taxes and all those other things are business expenses.”

But, Rice said for people who have “pure second homes,” it’s true, this bill limits the mortgage interest deduction.

"With respect to second homes, we have doubled the standard deduction. Before we did that only 30 percent of people could use those itemized deductions and once we do that only 5 percent of people are going to be able to use those itemized deductions,” said Rice, “So, it's really not going to be nearly as important as it once was and we use that money to give people more refunds back in their pocket that they can spend as they choose."

Still, Rice said the last time tax reform was completed was in 1986. At that time, it was a very competitive tax code with the middle class strong and thriving, according to Rice. Since then, our country hasn’t done tax reform, while other countries have, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs here in the United States to countries overseas, said Rice.

"This is long overdue. My primary goal in doing this was to stimulate the economy," Rice said. "Secondary was to make sure the benefits of the tax cuts went up and down the income spectrum. This plan accomplishes both those things."

Rice said it is still in the early stages of the legislative process. The bill was voted to be advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee last week.

