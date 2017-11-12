MBPD capture man considered 'armed and dangerous'

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has captured a man considered to be armed and dangerous, according to MBPD online records.

Christoper Butler, 38, was wanted for trespassing. He was apprehended at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.

