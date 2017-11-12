GCSO searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an individual wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that took place Saturday at a Dollar General.

Brent Ladain Shannon, 37, is wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on N. Fraser Street in Georgetown County, according to a release from the GCSO.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds.

The GCSO reminds you never to apprehend a suspect yourself, but to call 843-546-5102 if you have any information on Shannon’s whereabouts.

You can also send an anonymous tip by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.



