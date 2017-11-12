Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Kaylyn Nicole Holler.

Holler was last seen on October 8 on Red Bug Road in Brunswick County.

She is described as a white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please call Detective Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911.

