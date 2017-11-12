Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an individual wanted for questioning in an armed robbery that took place Saturday at a Dollar General. Brent Ladain Shannon, 37, is wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on N. Fraser Street in Georgetown County, according to a release from the GCSO. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning apartment fire, according to a tweet from HCFR. The 20 unit apartment complex is on Fairwood Lakes Lane. According to HCFR, there was heavy damage to 6 units, and water and smoke damage to 6 units. There were no injuries reported.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Horry County Saturday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess. Yobok died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Willard. Horry County Police are investigating, check back here for more informa...More >>
BRUThe Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Kaylyn Nicole Holler. Holler was last seen on October 8 on Red Bug Road in Brunswick County. She is described as a white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, please call Detective Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911. =More >>
One person was killed in an accident on U.S. 17 Alternate early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Jud Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2000 2-door Ford was traveling northbound on U.S. 17 Alternate in Georgetown County when it ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
