Coroner's office identifies driver killed in single-vehicle rollover accident in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in an accident on U.S. 17 Alternate early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Jud Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cyle Thomas, 31, was identified as the victim of the accident by the Georgetown County Coroner's Office.

A 2000 2-door Ford was traveling northbound on U.S. 17 Alternate in Georgetown County when it ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned around 12:45 a.m.

Thomas, the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the SCHP. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

