Son charged with father's murder following shooting in Horry County Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his father in Horry County Saturday night, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.

Yobak died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds on scene, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson has confirmed 35-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak has been arrested in connection to the homicide. Online records indicate he has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim has been identified as the suspect's father, according to Horry County Police.

Upon arriving on scene, police found Christoper Charles Yobak smoking a cigarette on the front porch.

Yobak was denied bond Monday.

