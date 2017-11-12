Son charged with father's murder following shooting in Horry Cou - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Son charged with father's murder following shooting in Horry County Saturday night

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
35-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) 35-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his father in Horry County Saturday night, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.

Yobak died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds on scene, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson has confirmed 35-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak has been arrested in connection to the homicide. Online records indicate he has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim has been identified as the suspect's father, according to Horry County Police.

Upon arriving on scene, police found Christoper Charles Yobak smoking a cigarette on the front porch. 

Yobak was denied bond Monday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly