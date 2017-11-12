One dead after overnight shooting in Horry County, victim identi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after overnight shooting in Horry County, victim identified

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Horry County Saturday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.

Yobak died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Willard.

Horry County Police are investigating, check back here for more information. 

