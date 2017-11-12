One dead after overnight shooting in Horry County, victim identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Horry County Saturday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.

Yobak died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Willard.

Horry County Police are investigating, check back here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.