'He'll be truly missed:' Community remembers man killed in shooting; son charged with his murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his father in Horry County Saturday night, according to a press release from the Horry County Police Department.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess.

Yobak died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds on scene, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson has confirmed 35-year-old Christopher Charles Yobak has been arrested in connection to the homicide. Online records indicate he has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The victim has been identified as the suspect's father, according to Horry County police.

Upon arriving on scene, police found Christoper Charles Yobak smoking a cigarette on the front porch.

Christopher Yobak was denied bond Monday.

Members of the community spoke Monday about Charles Yobak and the night that he died.

"Next thing you know, my sister in law was knocking on the door and said, 'Hey, there's fire trucks and ambulance and police cars right down the road here,'" said neighbor Paul Archambault.

His wife, Maureen Archambault, added that Yobak was voted in as the vice president of the neighborhood's homeowners' association this summer.

A family friend, Chelsea Nolan, said she attended a wedding with Charles Yobak just last week.

He treated all of us like family," Nolan said. "He was always an inspiration, and he'll be truly missed and cherished."

Now, the community moves forward as they await more from the police investigation.

