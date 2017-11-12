Apartment fire in Horry County damages multiple units, Red Cross assisting 15 people

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning apartment fire, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The 20 unit apartment complex is on Fairwood Lakes Lane, near Island Green. According to HCFR, there was heavy damage to 6 units, and water and smoke damage to 6 units.

There were no injuries reported.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, initial reports estimated they would provide assistance to as many as 35 people. An updated release stated they will provide immediate assistance to 15 people.

The Murrells Inlet Fire Department worked with HCFR to extinguish the fire.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE-510 FAIRWOOD LAKES LANE. 20 unit apartment building. Heavy fire damage to 6 units. Water and smoke damage to 6 units. No injuries to occupants or firefighters. Red Cross assisting. pic.twitter.com/POtFbG3Ush — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 12, 2017

