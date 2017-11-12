TROPICS: New "Area of Interest" off of the African Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Horry County Saturday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess. Yobok died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Willard. Horry County Police are investigating, check back here for more informa...More >>
BRUThe Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Kaylyn Nicole Holler. Holler was last seen on October 8 on Red Bug Road in Brunswick County. She is described as a white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, please call Detective Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911. =More >>
One person was killed in an accident on U.S. 17 Alternate early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Jud Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2000 2-door Ford was traveling northbound on U.S. 17 Alternate in Georgetown County when it ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled an early morning apartment fire in Socastee, according to a tweet from HCFR. The 20 unit apartment complex is on Fairwood Lakes Lane. According to HCFR, there was heavy damage to 6 units, and water and smoke damage to 6 units. There were no injuries reported.More >>
Marcus Jones returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown then returned the next kick he fielded 87 yards for a score to lead Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) to a 42-17 victory over Coastal Carolina (1-9, 0-6 Sun Belt) Saturday evening at Brooks Stadium. ...More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
It’s been almost a week since an Atlanta-based rapper and his friend vanished from Montgomery without a trace.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
The Morrow Police Department is using social media to warn the public about human trafficking following reports of suspicious encounters.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
