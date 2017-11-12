TROPICS: New "Area of Interest" off of the African Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to slowly churn as a new cluster of storms gets more organized.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlights this "area of investigation" about 1,200 miles off the coast of Morocco. Over the next few days, the system could become more organized. The NHC has the area under a 40% chance of forming a tropical system.

The storm poses NO threat at all to the Grand Strand or even the U.S. Mainland. Early indications of the storm's track has it spinning slowly over the Eastern Atlantic over the next few days. If it holds together, it could impact the Azores Islands, which are off the coast of Portugal, by midweek.

If the storm reaches winds of 39 MPH and gains a clear center of circulation, it would be the 18th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season and gain the name "Sean."

We are on the tail end of hurricane season, which technically runs until November 30th.