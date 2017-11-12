FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers start off the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wetter, yet slightly warmer, start arrives for the work week.

Tonight into Monday morning, expect light rain showers to develop in the Pee Dee around 5AM to 6AM, and the showers to arrive in the Grand Strand after 8AM.

Milder temperatures will be around too, hovering close to 50°.

The showers will be on and off through about noon. High temperatures top out in the low 60s. Dry and clearer skies are expected by the second half of Monday and through the rest of the week.

High temperatures ear expected to reach near 70 by the end of the week.