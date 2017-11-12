FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers start off the work week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers start off the work week

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Pee Dee Rain Likely 6AM Pee Dee Rain Likely 6AM
Rain continues into Grand Strand Rain continues into Grand Strand
Lingering rain by 9AM Lingering rain by 9AM
Clearing begins after lunchtime Clearing begins after lunchtime

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wetter, yet slightly warmer, start arrives for the work week. 

Tonight into Monday morning, expect light rain showers to develop in the Pee Dee around 5AM to 6AM, and the showers to arrive in the Grand Strand after 8AM.

Milder temperatures will be around too, hovering close to 50°.

The showers will be on and off through about noon. High temperatures top out in the low 60s. Dry and clearer skies are expected by the second half of Monday and through the rest of the week. 

High temperatures ear expected to reach near 70 by the end of the week. 

Powered by Frankly