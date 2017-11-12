FIRST ALERT: Expect a Wetter and milder Monday Morning Commute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a chilly start this morning in the 30s, wetter and slightly warmer changes are on the way into the work week.

This afternoon, the winds will calm down, so expect milder temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The clouds continue to gain control of our skies through the evening. We remain dry until scattered showers begin moving in after 10PM both in the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand.

The rain will be on and off through the overnight, but expect the heaviest batch of rain between about 2AM to 5AM. Showers are still likely through about 9AM, but should be winding down through lunchtime.

Clearer skies and highs near 60° arrive Monday afternoon. Quiet and mild weather sets up through midweek. Warmer weather moves in by late week.