FIRST ALERT: Expect a Wetter and milder Monday Morning Commute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a chilly start this morning in the 30s, wetter and slightly warmer changes are on the way into the work week. 

This afternoon, the winds will calm down, so expect milder temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The clouds continue to gain control of our skies through the evening. We remain dry until  scattered showers begin moving in after 10PM both in the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. 

The rain will be on and off through the overnight, but expect the heaviest batch of rain between about 2AM to 5AM. Showers are still likely through about 9AM, but should be winding down through lunchtime.

Clearer skies and highs near 60° arrive Monday afternoon. Quiet and mild weather sets up through midweek. Warmer weather moves in by late week.  

    One dead after overnight shooting in Horry County, victim identified

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:00 AM EST2017-11-12 15:00:58 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Horry County Saturday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Charles Yobak, was shot multiple times in his home on Southbury Drive near Burgess. Yobok died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to Willard. Horry County Police are investigating, check back here for more informa...

    More >>

  • Brunswick County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

    Sunday, November 12 2017 9:41 AM EST2017-11-12 14:41:50 GMT
    BRUThe Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Kaylyn Nicole Holler. Holler was last seen on October 8 on Red Bug Road in Brunswick County. She is described as a white female, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, please call Detective Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911. =

    More >>

  • One dead after single-vehicle rollover accident in Georgetown County

    Sunday, November 12 2017 9:29 AM EST2017-11-12 14:29:06 GMT
    One person was killed in an accident on U.S. 17 Alternate early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Jud Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2000 2-door Ford was traveling northbound on U.S. 17 Alternate in Georgetown County when it ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

    More >>

