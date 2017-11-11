Troy too much for Coastal Carolina

Marcus Jones returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown then returned the next kick he fielded 87 yards for a score to lead Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) to a 42-17 victory over Coastal Carolina (1-9, 0-6 Sun Belt) Saturday evening at Brooks Stadium. ...More >>
On Veterans Day we remember and honor those who fought for our country. Veterans from across the county attended a ceremony Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach to do just that, three who are World War II Veterans. Many veterans were just teenagers or in their early twenties when they were sent overseas to fight for our country.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a restaurant on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from MBPD. According to MBPD’s website, 49-year-old Jesse Lalone of Myrtle Beach was arrested Saturday morning.More >>
A driver died following a crash on the track at Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.More >>
A Marine Corps drill instructor has been sentenced by a military jury to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of hazing and tormenting young recruits, include a Muslim-American who later killed himself. The eight-member jury meted out that punishment Friday to Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, a 34-year-old Iraq veteran who jurors found had abused more than a dozen trainees at the Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
