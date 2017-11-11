Veterans reflect and remember on this Veterans Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Veterans Day we remember and honor those who fought for our country.

Veterans from across the county attended a ceremony Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach to do just that, three who are World War II Veterans.

Many veterans were just teenagers or in their early twenties when they were sent overseas to fight for our country.

On this Veterans Day, a simple thank you goes a long way.

Edward Ryan a 91-year-old World War II Navy Veteran, went to War at just the age of 17.

At every Veterans Day ceremony, he brings with him a sign, on it the names of fallen soldiers.

“If only one person reads the names, they are still alive,” said Ryan.

John Brown served in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam.

He recalls that day he was sent overseas.

“That was the first time I ever got on a commercial air plane in my life, to go half way around the world not knowing if I was ever coming back,” said Brown.

A wreath was placed in honor of those who lost their lives or have since passed, never forgetting the ultimate sacrifice made for our freedom.

Ebeneze Seller, a 93-year-old Navy Veteran, served in both World War II and the Korean War.

He said a simple hand shake and thank you reminds him that what so many fighting for still means something all these years later.

“It makes me feel very wonderful just to know there is someone who really cares and wants to be satisfied by what we did,” said Sellers.

So to all those who served, we offer you our thanks and gratitude, for giving us this freedom that you all fought so hard to protect.

