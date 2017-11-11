Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to Halloween night armed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to Halloween night armed robbery

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Jesse Lalone (Sourse: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a restaurant on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from MBPD.

According to MBPD’s website, 49-year-old Jesse Lalone of Myrtle Beach was arrested Saturday morning. The arrest report states officers responded to Maryland Fried Chicken on Kings Highway in reference to an armed robbery on Halloween, October 31.

Lalone has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. 

