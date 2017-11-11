Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to Halloween night armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a restaurant on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from MBPD.

According to MBPD’s website, 49-year-old Jesse Lalone of Myrtle Beach was arrested Saturday morning. The arrest report states officers responded to Maryland Fried Chicken on Kings Highway in reference to an armed robbery on Halloween, October 31.

Lalone has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.