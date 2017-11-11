Marine drill instructor gets 10 years for abusing recruits

On Veterans Day we remember and honor those who fought for our country. Veterans from across the county attended a ceremony Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach to do just that, three who are World War II Veterans. Many veterans were just teenagers or in their early twenties when they were sent overseas to fight for our country.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a restaurant on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from MBPD. According to MBPD’s website, 49-year-old Jesse Lalone of Myrtle Beach was arrested Saturday morning.More >>
A driver died following a crash on the track at Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.More >>
A Marine Corps drill instructor has been sentenced by a military jury to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of hazing and tormenting young recruits, include a Muslim-American who later killed himself. The eight-member jury meted out that punishment Friday to Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, a 34-year-old Iraq veteran who jurors found had abused more than a dozen trainees at the Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.More >>
It was nearly two months ago that Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, destroying homes and even schools.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
