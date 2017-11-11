FIRST ALERT: Temperatures the rest of the Weekend are looking slightly Up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The cold temperatures combine with the wind today, but a gradual warm rebound starts by Sunday.

Our rebound from these rock bottom temperatures will be slow. The chilly weather will continue and make for a cool and blustery Saturday. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s, and a gusty breeze will keep the chill going through most of the day.

Tonight will be chilly once again, but not quite as cold as Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s across the Pee Dee and to near 40 in the Grand Strand.

Sunday will see more clouds around at times in the afternoon and evening and slightly milder temperatures reaching into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night into Monday could see a small rain chance, but otherwise dry skies are expected through the rest of the week. High temperatures return to near 70 by the end of the week!