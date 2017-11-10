MONDAY AT 11: Veteran told to pay back thousands

A local veteran was told he owes thousands of dollars to the federal government. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local veteran reached out to WMBF News after he said he felt he had nowhere else to turn.

The federal government says Sgt. Thomas Swann owes thousands of dollars to the Department of Defense because he received more retirement pay than he should have.

Now, he has to pay that money back.

Tune into WMBF News Monday at 11 for this special report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.