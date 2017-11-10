Road blocked after crash on U.S. 701 injures three adults, two children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Five people, including two children, were injured in a crash on U.S. 701 in the Conway area Friday night, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The head-on crash happened in the 3500 block of U.S. 701. Online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol stated it took place at 9:19 p.m.

The road was listed as blocked before 10:15 p.m.

According to information from HCFR, two adults were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Another adult and two children were treated for minor injuries.

