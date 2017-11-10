Round two of high school football playoffs continues Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second round of the high school football playoffs continues with Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams in action.

Below is a list of Friday’s games that are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

West Florence - 14

Dutch Fork - 42

Spring Valley - 35

Conway - 28

Carolina Forest - 13

Fort Dorchester - 55

Myrtle Beach - 31

Lower Richland - 34

Cane Bay - 7

Hartsville - 35

Crestwood - 28

North Myrtle Beach - 42

Bishop England - 12

Dillon - 43

Georgetown - 6

Timberland - 28

Latta - 7

Bamberg - 42

Woodland - 21

Carvers Bay - 41

Timmonsville - 0

Ridge Spring Monetta - 7

Hunter Kinard Tyler - 8

Lamar - 55

Green Sea Floyds - 24

Baptist Hill - 33

Cross - 12

Lake View - 32

Hannah Pamplico - 37

C.E. Murray - 41

St. John’s - 0

Hemingway - 48

Florence Christian - 6

Trinity Byrnes - 19 Advances to the State Championship

Pee Dee Academy - 42 Advances to the State Championship

Thomas Heyward Academy - 34

The Carolina Academy - 14

Dillon Christian - 45 Advances to the State Championship

