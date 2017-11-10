Round two of high school football playoffs continues Friday nigh - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Round two of high school football playoffs continues Friday night

Lamar stay undefeated with a 55-8 win. (Source:WMBF News) Lamar stay undefeated with a 55-8 win. (Source:WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second round of the high school football playoffs continues with Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams in action.

Below is a list of Friday’s games that are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

West Florence - 14
Dutch Fork - 42

Spring Valley - 35
Conway - 28

Carolina Forest - 13
Fort Dorchester - 55

Myrtle Beach - 31
Lower Richland - 34

Cane Bay - 7
Hartsville - 35

Crestwood - 28
North Myrtle Beach - 42

Bishop England - 12
Dillon - 43

Georgetown - 6
Timberland - 28

Latta - 7
Bamberg - 42

Woodland - 21
Carvers Bay - 41

Timmonsville - 0
Ridge Spring Monetta - 7

Hunter Kinard Tyler - 8
Lamar - 55

Green Sea Floyds - 24
Baptist Hill - 33

Cross - 12
Lake View - 32

Hannah Pamplico - 37
C.E. Murray - 41

St. John’s - 0
Hemingway - 48

Florence Christian - 6
Trinity Byrnes - 19 Advances to the State Championship

Pee Dee Academy - 42 Advances to the State Championship
Thomas Heyward Academy - 34

The Carolina Academy - 14
Dillon Christian - 45 Advances to the State Championship

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly