Driver dies following crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway, cause of death ruled natural

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A driver died following a crash on the track at Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard said a vehicle collided with the wall at the speedway around 4:45 p.m.

The driver, 56-year-old Jackie Ward of Surfside Beach, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to Willard.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, and Ward's death was ruled natural. According to Willard, his death was not due to the collision at the Speedway.

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.