Driver dies following crash at Myrtle Beach Speedway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A driver died following a crash on the track at Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard said a vehicle collided with the wall at the speedway around 4:45 p.m.

The driver, 56-year-old Jackie Ward of Surfside Beach, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to Willard.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

