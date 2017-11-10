Do you know the proper way to turn left at a median crossover?

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re driving down a divided highway and come to a gap in the median where drivers in either direction can turn left, do you know the proper way to turn?

According to an image that’s getting attention on the SURFSIDIANS Facebook group, the proper procedure is to pull forward to the end of the gap before turning left and waiting for oncoming traffic to pass. This allows you to see that oncoming traffic, and keeps you from blocking the view of a left-turning driver going the other way.

Most everyone in the group agreed that this is the proper procedure, and many expressed ire over other drivers not turning correctly. They say many immediately begin to turn left, blocking the view of oncoming traffic for drivers on the other side of the gap turning left.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol weighed in and confirmed that the image is correct – drivers should pull forward and then turn left on median crossovers or cut-throughs, as seen in the image. He added that when you start adding turning lanes and traffic lights, the procedures do change.

Collins also said that in talking with commuters around the state, he’s learned that all states are not the same. Drivers from elsewhere in the country have told him that other states handle these crossover situations differently.

