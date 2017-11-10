Man charged in connection with shooting death of pregnant woman, unborn child transferred to another facility

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the three men charged in connection with a fatal September shooting that took the life of a pregnant woman and caused the death of her unborn child was transferred from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to another correctional facility.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Ajay Alston, 22, was released from J. Reuben on Wednesday.

A search of online records for the South Carolina Department of Corrections state that Alston was moved to the Kirkland Correction Facility on the same day.

Alston faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sale or delivery of a pistol, driving under suspension, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park that killed his girlfriend, Jadasia Myers, and their unborn child.

Arrest warrants allege that Alston shot a man, chased him and tackled him to the ground near Futrell Park.

In addition to Alston, 21-year-old Jordan Pyatt and 26-year-old Wallace Grant were charged.

Pyatt was charged with murder, death or bodily injury to a child in utero, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol, according to online information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Grant is charged with obstructing justice, according to online MBPD records.

Arrest warrants allege that Pyatt “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately and the victim, Jadasia Monique Myers, was struck by the defendant’s gunfire.”

Bond was previously denied for Pyatt, while Grant’s was set at $10,000.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Alston was released from jail on an $85,000 bond. WMBF News regrets the error.

