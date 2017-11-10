Cherokee Road in Florence reopened following water main leak - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cherokee Road in Florence reopened following water main leak

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Cherokee Road has been reopened from South Coit Street to South Park Drive in Florence following a water main leak, according to Michael Hemingway, director of utilities for the city.

Drivers had been told to avoid the area as the repairs were made.

