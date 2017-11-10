Southbound lanes of Hwy. 544 backed up due to accident near Hwy. 17 Bypass

Traffic is backed up on Hwy. 544 near Hwy. 17 bypass. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Traffic on Highway 544 is backed on lanes headed towards the beach due to a wreck near Highway 17 Bypass, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The right lane of Hwy. 544 is blocked, a Facebook post from the office states. Officials ask that drivers remain patient as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

