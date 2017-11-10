2 armed, masked men rob gas station in Darlington County Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 armed, masked men rob gas station in Darlington County Friday morning

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two armed men robbed a gas station in Darlington County wearing face masks Friday morning, and deputies are now searching for them.

The two men robbed the United Gas Station on Oates Highway at 9:27 a.m. armed with guns, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. They demanded money from the clerk and ran out of the store towards Philadelphia Street.

