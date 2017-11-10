LIST: Events to Commemorate Veterans Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s the day we recognize service members past and present for their sacrifice in defending our freedom – Veterans Day.

Events across our area to celebrate the occasion include:

Coffee and Donut Breakfast and Ceremony - 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Members from Horry County Fire Rescue at Fire Rescue Station 39 will sponsor a "Coffee and Donut Breakfast" for local area veterans at Fire Station 39. This will be followed by a Flag Ceremony at the entrance to Walkers Woods.

North Myrtle Beach Veterans Day service – 10:30 a.m.

Hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens & Little River Elks Lodge #2840 located at 65 East Hwy 90 Little River at Nixon’s Crossroads. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided.

Myrtle Beach’s annual Veterans Day ceremony – 11:00 a.m.

Located at the Convention Center Plaza. The event is sponsored by the City of Myrtle Beach and the Military Appreciation Committee. Parking at the Convention Center is free for this event.

Tanger Outlets Veterans Day event – Saturday morning

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to honor Tracy Gray at Tanger Outlets Hwy 501 and Tyler Kellog at Tanger Outlets Hwy 17 for their service with special Hero Care Packages, which will include a $250 Tanger Gift Card and items from their stores. Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17 and Hwy 501 will both also unveil a special mural created to honor Veterans in our community.

Florence Veterans Day Ceremony

Florence Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park, November 11, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Florence will dedicate a monument to Vietnam Veterans and add 36 names to the Wall of Honor. Veterans Park, which is only 10 years old, is home to three monuments that were awarded the Best Public Park Monument in North America by the American Institute for Commemorative Art. Last year, the Army Monument, won second place in the same category, according to retired US Army Col. Barringer Wingard, Jr. The Vietnam Monument to be dedicated was designed by the same artist who earned the First Place in 2015 and the Second Place for 2016.

Darlington County Veterans Day Program

The Veterans Day Program will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Darlington Veterans Memorial at the corner of Orange and North Main Streets.

Red Lobster Veterans Day event – all day Saturday

Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military, and reservists by offering a free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID.

