Horry County Police seeking credit card fraud suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking to identify a man believed to be responsible for multiple fraudulent credit card purchases throughout Horry County, according to a HCPD press release.

Police met with the victim on Nov. 7 who stated that between Oct. 5 and Nov. 6, someone had created a card with her bank account information. The fraudulent charges totaled $943.05.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.