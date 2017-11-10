Myrtle Beach woman arrested for child neglect; struck child multiple times with plastic chair, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly striking a child she was in care of multiple times with a small plastic chair, according to a Horry County Police incident report.

Juleaana Maree Rocke, 27 of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

According to the incident report, officers responded to Grand Strand Medical Center on Oct. 15 in regards to a child abuse complaint. A family member told officers that she and Rocke have had a hard time raising the children they are in care of. The family member also reported to officers that on Oct. 14, she noticed the child had a mark on his face. The child was then taken to another family member’s home in Pawleys Island, the report says.

After becoming concerned for the victim’s well-being, the family member instructed a friend to bring the child to the hospital. The child stated that Rocke “hit him with his small plastic chair multiple times.” The family member told police that the suspect’s “anger and sleep issues” was likely the cause of the incident and that she did not feel safe leaving the children alone with Rocke because of the “amount of stress the children weigh on her,” police say.

Rocke told police that the child received the injury playing with a neighbor. She admitted to disciplining the child during the day, but denied striking the child with a chair. The child was checked and released from Grand Strand Medical Center.

Rocke is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

