CCU designated a Purple Heart University

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University has been designated a Purple Heart University by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to a CCU press release.

Three Purple Heart parking spaces will be added at selected locations on campus; the spaces will be reserved for Coastal Carolina University’s Purple Heart recipients.

A brief ceremony will take place during the first break in the first quarter of CCU’s football game against Troy University Saturday. Troy was the first university to receive the designation, while CCU is the most recent recipient.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in use and was created as the Badge of Military Merit by George Washington in 1782.

