Waterway Elementary School students perform 'Chief March' for NMB football players ahead of playoff game

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Students from Waterway Elementary performed a “Chief March” Friday morning for several North Myrtle Beach football players ahead of their second round playoff game against Crestwood High School on Friday night.

During the event, elementary students opened the doors for student car riders to wish them luck as they arrived. The students also had the opportunity to greet the football players as they “marched” through the hallways of Waterway Elementary.

North Myrtle Beach faces off against Crestwood High School Friday at 7:30 p.m.

