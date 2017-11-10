Old Dominion set to play 2018 Carolina County Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Old Dominion is the latest group announced for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest, coming to Myrtle Beach June 7 to 10, 2018.

The band was announced as part of the festival's "November to Remember" - they are announcing a new artist every Friday in November.

Old Dominion's newly-released single "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart" will be featured on their second album, and was recently performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers, according to the CCMF website.

Brett Eldredge, The Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith and Luke Bryan are also scheduled to perform.

