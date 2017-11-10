Two individuals arrested for robberies around Bolivia, North Carolina

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two individuals have been arrested in connection with several robberies around Bolivia, North Carolina on Thursday, according to a press release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Shenny Locklear, 24 of Shannon, North Carolina, has been charged with second degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree burglary, four counts of possession of firearm by felon, four counts of possession of stolen firearm, four counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of breaking and/or entering building larceny after break/enter building, two counts of break or/enter a motor vehicle and attempted breaking and/or entering building.

Cody Locklear is being held on $1 million bond.

Kameron Jessica Locklear, 24 of Fairmont, North Carolina, has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact. Kameron Locklear is being held on $500,000 bond.

Several stolen firearms, along with other property, were recovered from previous reported burglaries. Both suspects were also served with outstanding charges from previous incidents; they are currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

