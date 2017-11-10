Two individuals arrested for robberies around Bolivia, North Carolina

Students from Waterway Elementary performed a “Chief March” Friday morning for several North Myrtle Beach football players ahead of their second round playoff game against Crestwood High School on Friday night.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking to identify a man believed to be responsible for multiple fraudulent credit card purchases throughout Horry County, according to a HCPD press release.More >>
A woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly striking a child she was in care of multiple times with a small plastic chair, according to a Horry County Police incident report. Juleaana Maree Rocke, 27 of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has been designated a Purple Heart University by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, according to a CCU press release. Three Purple Heart parking spaces will be added at selected locations on campus; the spaces will be reserved for Coastal Carolina University’s Purple Heart recipients.More >>
The most wonderful time of the year may not always be as wonderful for some – but local first responders are working to change that this holiday season. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police Department have set up their booths at the Dickens Show, which is Myrtle Beach Convention Center.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
