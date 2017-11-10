FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning for the Pee Dee Saturday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- A blustery north wind Friday will usher in the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season for Saturday morning.

There's a freeze warning in place for the Pee Dee for late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will range from the low 30s inland to the mid 30s at the beach. If you have outside pets, you'll want to make warmer arrangements for them and plants will need to be covered or brought in as well. While temperatures are expected to stay above freezing for Horry and Georgetown counties, a light frost is possible away from the coast.

In addition to the cold temps, a blustery wind will make it feel even colder throughout the day Saturday.

