CCU students use 'cardboard campus' event to raise awareness for homeless youth

Several CCU students took part in an event to raise awareness for homeless youth. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Students at Coastal Carolina University took part in an event Thursday night to raise awareness for homeless youth.

During the cardboard campus event, CCU students spent the night outside on campus to experience what it might be like to live without shelter.

The group raised over $250 for Sea Haven and Project Lighthouse. They were set to stay outside until 8 a.m. Friday.

According to a study by the South Carolina Interagency on Homelessness, there are more than 500 homeless people living in Horry County.

However, that figure is likely very different.

Numbers that are put out through the Point In Time count provide a picture of the area’s homeless population for one night.

The annual count is held one night in January and includes community volunteers.

Only those who are willing to do the survey can be counted.

