Groundbreaking held for upcoming hydroponics farm in Pee Dee

DILLON COUNTY. SC (WMBF) - On Thursday morning, Dillon County held a groundbreaking ceremony for East Nile Farms’ new facility along Heritage Road in Lake View.

The company invested $15.5 million and will create 200 new jobs in Dillon County.

“We’re definitely excited. It’s been a long time coming for Lake View and Dillon County,” said Tonny McNeil, director of economic development for Dillon County. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us, but ultimately our goal is for every single person that wants a job to have one in Dillon County.”

East Nile Farms is an indoor farming facility that grows plants without soil, using only water. The method is called hydroponics.

The company plans to produce 622,000 plants per month at the new facility. East Nile chose Dillon County for its geographic location and its people.

“Lake View, Dillon County had the type of people that enjoyed farming, people that have the background, have the skills,” said Otis Neals, CEO of East Nile Farms. “So, with the technology of hydroponics, we can take technology and combine it with people that enjoy working on farms, but also enjoy working with technology.”

Neals said with indoor farming, there’s so many different jobs available. McNeil believes the hundreds of new jobs will transform the community.

“It’s definitely going to bring us close together. It’s going to lower the unemployment rate and folks are going to be able to provide for their families and that’s really what this is all about, said McNeil.

The project has been in the works since October. The facility is expected to be open in June 2018. The company is still accepting job applications. Anyone interested can visit Dillon County Economic Development.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.