Florence School District One superintendent submits letter of resignation

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The superintendent of Florence School District One submitted his letter of resignation during the district’s board of trustees meeting Thursday night.

According to a district press release, Dr. Randy Bridges’ resignation will be effective Dec. 31. He became FSD1’s superintendent on Jan. 5, 2015.

Bridges has served as superintendent of schools for the past 20 years in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the release stated. In a career that has spanned nearly 40 years, he has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, associate superintendent and superintendent.

“Choosing to become an educator was easy for me,” Bridges said. “Outside of my family, the most influential people in my life were teachers and coaches.”

Chairman Barry Townsend said in a statement that it was “with deep regret and heartfelt appreciation for his service” that the board accepted Bridges’ resignation.

“Working alongside Dr. Bridges these past three years to build a brighter future for all our students has been the most rewarding experience of my time on the board,” Townsend said. “I am particularly proud of the numerous innovative programs that Dr. Bridges initiated in our district; but, even more so, I hope the new sense of innovation and excitement that he brought to our schools will remain a permanent part of our culture. Dr. Bridges leaves us in a much better place than he found us.”

Bridges’ contract with FSD1 was scheduled to end June 2020, the release stated.

