Florence School District One superintendent submits letter of resignation

A blustery north wind Friday will usher in the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season for Saturday morning. There's a freeze warning in place for the Pee Dee for late tonight through early tomorrow morning.More >>
Students at Coastal Carolina University took part in an event Thursday night to raise awareness for homeless youth.More >>
One of the women accusing a former HCPD detective of misconduct alleges he took her to a N.C. law enforcement officer’s home to participate in a nude, sexual fetish “catfight” video.More >>
On Thursday morning, Dillon County held a groundbreaking ceremony for East Nile Farms’ new facility along Heritage Road in Lake View.More >>
You may think Santa Claus lives at the North Pole full time, but he actually spends a lot of time along the Grand Strand with his wife, Mrs. Claus.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.More >>
The probable cause documents say Marissa Wallen admitted to shooting her client in the back of the head while they were engaged in sexual activity.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
