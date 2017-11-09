Santa has been sighted in the Grand Strand

Santa and Mrs. Claus have been spotted in Horry County. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You may think Santa Claus lives at the North Pole full time, but he actually spends a lot of time along the Grand Strand with his wife, Mrs. Claus.

You don’t always have to wait in long lines at local malls to get a glimpse of Old Saint Nick. Chances are good you could run into him at the grocery store..

“The first time you see a child’s eyes sparkle when you’re talking to them and you realize you’re giving them a joy they didn’t have, it’s addictive,” said Santa.

When he’s not at the North Pole making toys with the elves, Santa enjoys his time at the beach.

“In the summertime, you never know where I might be. I might be at Ocean Lakes selling snow cones,” he said.

This Santa has spent his life helping others, first up north while serving with the police department in Washington, D.C.

Now, he's delivering toys around the world and lifting the spirits of kids and adults here in Horry County.

“Santa’s not just for the children. Santa Claus is for everyone,” said Mrs. Claus.

“I had a 97-year-old child sit on my lap. She had the same glisten in her eyes as the child gets,” said Saint Nick.

And if you’re caught being good in front of Santa, you might just get a token or a ribbon.

“Only 46 days until Christmas. If you’ve been naughty, and some of you have, I do have that naughty list. You have 46 days to get back on the good list and it's never too late,” said Santa. “You never know where I might be.”

