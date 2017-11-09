Local restaurants working to reduce plastic usage

MURRELLS INLET (WMBF) - One local restaurant owner is making a change he hopes will help the environment.

John Campbell, co-owner of The Claw House and Dead Dog Saloon along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, will start phasing out plastic and Styrofoam, and switch to a new material much more environmentally friendly.

Murrells Inlet is a place where businesses, restaurants and the environment come together, but unfortunately that beauty can become covered by garbage and plastics that are left behind.

To help preserve the natural beauty of the marshwalk, Campbell is stepping up.

“We are looking to reduce our plastic use as much as possible,” he said.

In the U.S. alone, 100 billion plastic bags and 50 billion plastic bottles are used each year.

Goffinet McLaren is a local author in Pawleys Island. Her book, "Sullie Saves the Seas," encourages kids and all readers to make the effort to eliminate the use of plastic and help preserve marine wildlife.

Though McLaren and Campbell have never met, she appreciates his efforts to eliminate plastic use.

“The only way to stop plastic from getting into the ocean is stop it at the source. We have to stop putting plastic in the ocean,” said McLaren.

This change is costing the restaurants more, but Campbell said this is the right thing to do to help sustain and preserve the marshwalk for years to come.

