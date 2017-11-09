Area high school opens parents resource center to aid students with disabilities

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Across the state, people are working to make children's disabilities less taboo to talk about and more understood.

One way to do that is to help parents find answers with resources and easily-available aid to help their children succeed. To help with this, Conway High School opened its parent resource center for all Horry County Schools parents Thursday night.

Shelbia Wiley, the special education chair for Conway High, said she and other teachers recognized the need to provide more resources for parents of children with disabilities.

"The most important thing is knowing that parents have a place that they can come and ask questions, because, you know, a lot of times, parents ... they are private when it comes to their child being different," Wiley said. "But it's OK if your child is different because, you know, all kids are brilliant to me. All kids have something to offer to society."

The center began its services Thursday night with a class specifically about autism.

Classes will be held monthly, Wiley said, with topic-related speakers available to answer questions. Thursday's class featured Horry County's autism coordinator and a high school student with autism, who is successfully completing high school and is hoping to head to medical school.

For the rest of 2017, classes will be about autism, according to Wiley. Starting in 2018, they'll extend to all disabilities including, but not limited to, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reading and math difficulties, Asperger syndrome, and bipolar and obsessive compulsive disorders.

Wiley said autism is a popular topic, and something she is increasingly seeing in schools. That's why it will be the focus of the next three classes.

"A lot of times we have parents who are educated about autism but some are not, and we just want to make sure they have everything they need in order to be successful with their student and provide those resources that they need when they leave school, because eventually they do leave high school," Wiley said. "And a lot of times, parents do ask questions 'What do I do with my child after high school?' 'Will they be home with me every day?' There are so many resources out there."

Right now, Wiley sees 20 Conway High students with autism.

The parent's resource center is made possible by local business sponsors and a grant. Wiley said she hopes to get computers for the room soon.

Classes are free and held monthly. A schedule for future discussion topics was not yet available.

