Florence police looking for 'suspicious person' who encountered young girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating an incident in which a “suspicious person” made contact with a young girl.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers responded to the 1000 block of Cheraw Drive on Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of the encounter.

Officers learned that a man in a shiny black truck approached the juvenile while she was getting the mail.

The man reportedly asked the girl if she had seen his dog and then attempted to show her a picture of the animal on his phone, according to Brandt. The juvenile indicated she hadn’t seen it.

According to police, the man then asked the girl if she wanted a hot dog, at which point she ran into her home.

The man is said to be between 30 and 40 years of age. Police are working with the nearby school to gather further information.

Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3193 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.