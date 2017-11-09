Court documents: Former HCPD detective not the only officer watching nude catfight

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One of the women accusing former Horry County police detective Allen Large of misconduct while in office alleges he took her to a North Carolina law enforcement officer’s home to participate in a nude, sexual fetish “catfight” video with another female victim of domestic abuse, according to court documents.

The documents, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Florence, is the woman’s, identified as “Jane Doe 3,” response to a motion for summary judgment filed on behalf of Horry County and the Horry County Police Department.

In addition to the aforementioned defendants, Jane Doe 3’s lawsuit also names Large and former police chief Saundra Rhodes, among others.

According to the response, the plaintiff first met Large in March 1998, when he investigated a domestic assault in which the woman was shot once through the hip and four times through the hand by her then-husband.

She fell out of contact with Large until January 2015, when she was involved in another domestic altercation with her third husband that the then-detective investigated.

From January until December of 2015, Jane Doe 3 alleges that Large assaulted her on over 50 occasions, “which included multiple instances of sexual assault,” the plaintiff’s response states.

The abuse allegedly included the catfight that took place at the North Carolina officer’s home.

“(The) plaintiff noted that she felt incapable of leaving due to the presence of armed law enforcement officers at the fight,” according to court documents.

The woman testified her encounters with Large were not consensual and that she was “personally repulsed” by him, but felt forced to participate in the activities due to his “position of authority,” the documents state.

In her response to the county’s and police department’s motion for summary judgment, the plaintiff alleges that Large’s employment gave him the “access and authority for his actions to take place.”

“The record further indicates that these defendants had actual and constructive knowledge of Detective Large’s behavior stemming back as far as 2003,” the response states.

The legal definition of summary judgment in a civil case is the disposal of a case without a trial, which is used when there is no dispute as to the material facts of the case.

In the plaintiff’s response, filed by Georgetown attorney James B. Moore III, she requests that the defendants’ motion for summary judgment be denied entirely.

Three of the “Jane Doe” lawsuits against Large and/or the HCPD have been settled this year. In all, six were filed.

In July, the case involving “Jane Doe 2” reached a settlement. It was preceded by settlement of the “Jane Doe 5” case in May and the “Jane Doe 1” case in January.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.