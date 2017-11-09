FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch, frost threat for Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A freeze watch is in effect for much of the Pee Dee Friday night as the coldest weather so far this season moves in.

A strong surge of cold weather will rush into the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. This will be the coldest weather so far this season with near freezing temperatures likely inland and frost possible in many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Florence, Darlington, Dillon, Marion, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties. The watch includes the cities of Florence, Marion, Hartsville, Bennettsville, Lumberton and Laurinburg. In the freeze watch areas, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s for several hours early Saturday morning. The freeze watch means that any remaining flowers or vegetables will need to be protected from the freezing temperatures.

Areas outside of the freeze watch will also see the cold temperatures Friday night, but readings will likely remain above freezing. Forecast temperatures range from 34 across inland Horry County to 36 across the Grand Strand. While a freeze is unlikely, scattered frost will be possible early Saturday morning.