Suspect in armed robbery of Pizza Inn in Conway arrested more than two years later

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – More than two years after the fact, the fourth suspect accused of robbing the Pizza Inn in Conway while armed has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Darrell Gowans, 30, was served warrants on Wednesday charging him with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of kidnapping.

On Jan. 7, 2015, four suspects were accused of robbing the Pizza Inn, located on Church Street in Conway. Three of them were arrested and charged that year, the release stated.

Gowans was arrested on Monday by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Online records state he was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, sleeping in a vehicle at night and being a fugitive from justice.

MBPD officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Seaboard Street after receiving a panhandling and solicitation complaint, according to an incident report.

Officers found a Honda Sedan on the store’s east side, with two men sleeping inside. Gowans allegedly gave authorities a different name, said that he was born in 1996 and he should have a Virginia driver’s license or identification.

Police did not come up with a hit when they ran the information the suspect gave him, and they then used a mobile fingerprint reader to make an identification, according to the report. That’s when officers learned his true identity and discovered he had the warrants out of Conway.

Additionally, the suspect was said to be wanted by the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia, the incident report stated.

