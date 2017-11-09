Rising tide of development on South Carolina shores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the city of Myrtle Beach grows, the ocean puts up a fight. It’s man versus nature. In the face of more storms and beach erosion, the continued development of our beachfront has to take into account the fact the ocean is creeping closer.

Work is happening now to renourish the beaches, but one storm can quickly reverse the improvements. The outer effects of Irma alone washed away 600,000 cubic yards of sand from Grand Strand beaches. That’s enough to fill 200 Olympic swimming pools.

“We are eroding, which is not surprising,” said Caitlin Dycman, an associate professor in Clemson University’s city planning and real estate development department.

A years long us geological survey study released in 2008 summed up the problem we face on the grand strand: “Average rates of erosion from the 1850’s to the 1980s are roughly 3/100ths of an inch near myrtle beach. Even though long-term shoreline movement has been relatively slow, profiles collected 14 years apart show that more rapid changes are occurring.”

In other words, the rate we’re losing beach sand, is increasing.

The study not only examined the erosion of our beaches, but also the changes in sea-level: “Long term records from Charleston show that the rate of sea-level rise is considerably higher along the South Carolina coastline, where it is estimated at .10 inches/year.”

It describes a migration of beaches, barriers and marshes toward land, jeopardizing the future of the Grand Strand.

Much of the problem started with the early growth of the Grand Strand. Prior to 1988, there was very little regulation of development on the beach. Much of the early oceanfront construction was placed too close to the beach and was at immediate risk of damage by storms. As a result, the state legislature passed the South Carolina Beachfront Management Act in 1988. This legislation improved coastal management by prohibiting ineffective seawalls and promoting beach renourishment to keep erosion at bay.

But recent storms, and the threat of more erosion, seem to be having little impact on folks looking to live by the water.

“Actually, we’ve seen the oceanfront houses and resales up for the entire market as a whole being up a tremendous amount,” said local real estate expert Blake Sloan. “Just this year alone, I think last year there was 44 oceanfront homes sold in Horry and Georgetown counties. This year we’re already at 57, and I think about 68 will be the total by the end of the year.“

Dycman says future growth of coastal cities needs to take into serious consideration the fact that coastal environments are dynamic and always changing. There are several methods to do that.

“There are things like set back lines and changing set back lines in terms of where people can build in relation to the rate of erosion for the particular coastal stretch in which people would like to build,” she said.

Those setback lines are a hot topic now as the Department of Health and Environmental control works to redraw the lines in areas highly vulnerable to erosion. Homes that fall within the updated setback lines may not be able to rebuild if a storm damages more than 50 percent of the home.

This is a process called “managed retreat” in which highly vulnerable areas are not allowed to rebuild and the area is slowly returned to its natural habitat. It’s a costly and controversial issue.

“People wanted to leave and they’re ready and they’re repeated loss properties,” Dycman said. “They’re so ready to leave, but there’s no money for them to go and they really can’t pick up and leave even though they’re being slammed now with insurance premiums.”

Those set back lines and the managed retreat method often face opposition from locals. They also fail to address the short-term needs of beachfront communities, and that’s where the argument over beach renourishment comes in.

“My opinion is that as long as we keep that renourishment going in all areas here and keep the number one asset that we have which is the beaches,” Sloan said. “All the clients and vacationers we talk to are here for the beach.”

“One of the things you tend to see as a negative of this beach nourishment is that if your sand supply is too close to the beach, you actually accelerate erosion,” Dycman said.

With most of our oceanfront already developed, maintaining the health of our beaches through renourishment is the top priority in the fight against erosion. The natural evolution of a beach is to move and change, and ultimately there is no permanent solution. It’s up to our future leaders and developers and planners to make sure we’re planning properly on how to deal with our backyard: the Atlantic Ocean.

