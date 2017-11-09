WMBF News Special Report: Rising Tide of Development on South Carolina Shores

Home games versus eight 2017 NCAA Regional teams and facing 17 teams on the recently published D1Baseball.com list of top 100 programs in the nation highlight Coastal Carolina’s 2018 baseball schedule, head coach Gary Gilmore announced today.More >>
Home games versus eight 2017 NCAA Regional teams and facing 17 teams on the recently published D1Baseball.com list of top 100 programs in the nation highlight Coastal Carolina’s 2018 baseball schedule, head coach Gary Gilmore announced today.More >>
It’s our number one asset and economic driver – the beach. While our beaches take a beating from storms and erosion, growth and development on the coastline continues.More >>
It’s our number one asset and economic driver – the beach. While our beaches take a beating from storms and erosion, growth and development on the coastline continues.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to the Oct. 1 murder of a Pamplico man, according to a press release. Rymir Jamal Steven, 18 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning after being extradited from Pennsylvania.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to the Oct. 1 murder of a Pamplico man, according to a press release. Rymir Jamal Steven, 18 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning after being extradited from Pennsylvania.More >>
A Hawaii woman will reunite with her long lost father who she hasn’t seen in 60 years in North Myrtle Beach Nov. 18.More >>
A Hawaii woman will reunite with her long lost father who she hasn’t seen in 60 years in North Myrtle Beach Nov. 18.More >>
Conway's Main Street bridge will be closed for repairs in early 2019. The only question is how long the bridge will be out of commission. Two representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation updated Conway City Council this week on the state’s plans to improve the bridge.More >>
Conway's Main Street bridge will be closed for repairs in early 2019. The only question is how long the bridge will be out of commission. Two representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation updated Conway City Council this week on the state’s plans to improve the bridge.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.More >>
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
A man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and setting his girlfriend on fire in Pearl River County is on the run, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding him.More >>
A man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and setting his girlfriend on fire in Pearl River County is on the run, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for help finding him.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.More >>