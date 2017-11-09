WMBF News Special Report: Rising Tide of Development on South Ca - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF News Special Report: Rising Tide of Development on South Carolina Shores

By Nick Doria, Producer


MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s our number one asset and economic driver – the beach. While our beaches take a beating from storms and erosion, growth and development on the coastline continues.

Some think our beaches can sustain both. Others believe the rising sea levels and storms are a serious threat that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold examines our coastal development in the WMBF News Special Report: Rising Tide of Development on South Carolina Shores tonight at 6 p.m.   

