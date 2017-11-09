Two men arrested for accessory in connection to October killing of Pamplico man

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to the Oct. 1 murder of a Pamplico man, according to a press release.

Rymir Jamal Steven, 18 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning after being extradited from Pennsylvania. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct 4.

Ricky Hyseem Smith, 33 also of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. An arrest warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on Oct. 5.

Police allege that both Steven and Smith were present when Zafir Bethea, 22, allegedly shot and killed Ellie Becoat, 23, in Pamplico on Oct. 1.

Both men are scheduled to appear before a Florence County Magistrate for arraignment and bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges and arrests are possible, police say.

