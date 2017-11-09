Two men arrested for accessory in connection to October killing of Pamplico man

It’s our number one asset and economic driver – the beach. While our beaches take a beating from storms and erosion, growth and development on the coastline continues.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to the Oct. 1 murder of a Pamplico man, according to a press release. Rymir Jamal Steven, 18 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning after being extradited from Pennsylvania.More >>
A Hawaii woman will reunite with her long lost father who she hasn’t seen in 60 years in North Myrtle Beach Nov. 18.More >>
Conway's Main Street bridge will be closed for repairs in early 2019. The only question is how long the bridge will be out of commission. Two representatives from the S.C. Department of Transportation updated Conway City Council this week on the state’s plans to improve the bridge.More >>
Coast RTA’s Twelfth Annual Coats 4 Kids campaign is underway throughout Horry County. Each year, Coast RTA accepts donations of new and gently used, coats, sweaters, blankets and other items to assist in keeping children and adults warm during the winter months.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged following an altercation between himself and a fellow lawmaker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
